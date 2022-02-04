World Austrian parliament approves mandatory vaccination order Today, President of Austria, Alexander Van der Bellen, signed a law which introduces general mandatory vaccination for all adult citizens. Source: Tanjug Friday, February 4, 2022 | 14:28 Tweet Share Foto: Promo

Since the lower house of the Austrian Parliament passed the law last night, after the Parliament did the same at the end of last month, the President confirmed introduction of compulsory vaccination order, which can now come into force.



Van der Bellen's cabinet announced that the president confirmed with his signature that the law was passed in accordance with the Constitution.



Now, Chancellor Karl Nehammer has to sign the law and then it must be officially announced in order for it to enter into force.



With the entry into force of this law, all adult citizens with a residence permit in Austria will have to be vaccinated against coronavirus. Only pregnant women and persons who cannot be vaccinated due to medical reasons, as well as persons who have been infected for 19 to 180 days, are exempt from the obligatory vaccination.



In the first phase, which lasts until mid-March, there will be no penalties, but citizens will only be informed about the obligation to vaccinate. From March 16, the Austrian police will check the vaccination status of citizens during the usual controls, and a fine of 600 to 3.600 euros is envisaged for non-compliance with the law.



Namely, whoever is caught not being vaccinated, if he immediately accepts the fine, will be fined up to 600 euros, and if he files an appeal, he will have to count on a fine of up to 3.600 euros.



Before the law comes into force, the Ministry must pass an appropriate regulation, which will state which vaccines are accepted, as well as what are the exceptions.



It is predicted that, in addition to the vaccines approved by the European Medicines Agency (EMA), Chinese vaccines will also be accepted, while the media report that the Russian Sputnik will not be accepted.