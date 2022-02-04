World U.S. troops head to Eastern Europe PHOTO American military transport aircrafts have started transferring additional forces to Europe, reports the American television "CBS". Source: B92, Sputnik Friday, February 4, 2022 | 07:07 Tweet Share Tanjug/AP Photo/Chris Seward

As it was announced, the C-17 "Globemaster" planes with about 2.000 American soldiers took off from the Fort Bragg military base (North Carolina).



Most of the troops will be based in Poland, and the rest will be temporarily deployed in Germany.



According to the words of the permanent representative of Russia to the EU, Vladimir Chizhov, the transfer of the American army to Europe encourages "hotheads" in Kiev to violently resolve the situation around Donbas.

Tanjug/Andrew Craft /The Fayetteville Observer via AP

"Strategically, the transfer of several thousand American and other Western troops to the region does not change the balance of power. However, from a political point of view, it is a provocative action that encourages hotheads in Kiev, many of whom are in the Ukrainian capital. "Efforts to, as they say, resolve the Donbas issue by force," Chizhov said in an interview with CNN, emphasizing that Russia is very concerned about such actions.



He also added that there is still the possibility for a constructive, productive dialogue with the United States and NATO on security.

Chizhov added that Western sanctions threatening Russia if it launches an "invasion" of Ukraine will harm ordinary citizens in all parts of Europe, and that this will be the only result of that "very short-sighted logic".



Yesterday, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby announced the transfer of additional American forces to Europe. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the United States continues to increase tensions in Europe, which is proof that Russia has reason for concern.