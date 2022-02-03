World Pentagon: "In case of war breaking out..." The United States will increase its contingent in Eastern Europe by at least 3.000 troops, amid a crisis in relations between the Western allies and Russia. Source: Tanjug Thursday, February 3, 2022 | 08:40 Tweet Share Ilustracija, foto: EPA-EFE/TOMASZ WASZCZUK POLAND OUT

However, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby points out that American soldiers will not take part in the fighting on Ukrainian soil, if that happens.



"President (Joe Biden) made it clear that in the event of another Russian invasion of Ukraine, U.S. forces will not be engaged on the ground in the fighting in Ukraine. He made this very clear. However, in the same time, he pointed out U.S. commitment to its NATO allies, to ensure that we support Article 5. Therefore, we are considering options to help strengthen the Alliance on its eastern border," Kirby told the Voice of America.



This, as he stated, proves the commitment of the American obligations within NATO.



Kirby said that several shipments arrived from Ukraine in the United States, based on the president's approval last December. "There will be more shipments, so we are trying to speed up future deliveries of equipment and aid to Ukraine. We are talking about weapons, but also other equipment: anti-tank missiles, small arms and ammunition, as well as other types of support to the Ukrainian armed forces," Kirby said.



He pointed out that the aid is not only sent by the United States, but also by the British and some Baltic states.