World The United States is seeking a meeting behind closed doors The United States, with the support of Great Britain and France, asked the UN Security Council to meet behind closed doors on Thursday. Source: Tanjug Wednesday, February 2, 2022 | 09:30

The reason for the meeting is the launch of several medium-range ballistic missiles from North Korea. North Korea confirmed on Monday that it had tested the Hwasong-12 medium-range ballistic missile, and this is the first time since 2017 that it has tested a missile that has the capacity to carry a nuclear warhead, Reuters reported. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has condemned North Korea's latest launch of a medium-range ballistic missile and called on Pyongyang to "refrain from taking any further counterproductive actions," a UN spokesman said.



China and Russia prevented a US attempt to impose UN sanctions on five North Korean citizens at a Security Council session last month, Beijing diplomats said, explaining that China needs more time to study the U.S. sanctions proposal, according to Reuters.