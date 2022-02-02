World 0

The United States is seeking a meeting behind closed doors

The United States, with the support of Great Britain and France, asked the UN Security Council to meet behind closed doors on Thursday.

Source: Tanjug
Foto: EPA-EFE/KCNA
Foto: EPA-EFE/KCNA

The reason for the meeting is the launch of several medium-range ballistic missiles from North Korea. North Korea confirmed on Monday that it had tested the Hwasong-12 medium-range ballistic missile, and this is the first time since 2017 that it has tested a missile that has the capacity to carry a nuclear warhead, Reuters reported. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has condemned North Korea's latest launch of a medium-range ballistic missile and called on Pyongyang to "refrain from taking any further counterproductive actions," a UN spokesman said.

China and Russia prevented a US attempt to impose UN sanctions on five North Korean citizens at a Security Council session last month, Beijing diplomats said, explaining that China needs more time to study the U.S. sanctions proposal, according to Reuters.

