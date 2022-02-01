World The Russians relocated troops VIDEO Troops of the Russian Eastern Military District are deployed at a distance of up to 10.000 kilometers as part of inspection of response troops, Ministry said. Source: Tanjug Tuesday, February 1, 2022 | 14:14 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/RUSSIAN DEFENCE MINISTRY PRESS

The troops of the Russian Eastern Military District are deployed at a distance of up to 10.000 kilometers as part of the inspection of the response troops, said the Russian Minister of Defense.



Sergei Shoigu said that the first stage of the inspection was underway and that aviation and air defense units had been relocated, RIA Novosti reports.



According to him, the troops will practice the protection and defense of state and military facilities, as well as the state borders in the airspace, within the Unified Regional Air Defense System of Belarus and Russia.



The verification of the reaction of the Federal State forces takes place in two stages. In the first stage, by February 9, military groups will be formed on the territory of Belarus.



In the second stage, from February 10 to 20, a joint exercise "Allied Determination - 2022" will be held, within which the suppression and repulsion of external aggression, as well as the fight against terrorism will be practiced.