World Turbulencies at the session of the UN Security Council, harsh words exchanged VIDEO At the request of the United States, a session of the United Nations Security Council on the crisis in Ukraine was held in New York. Source: Tanjug Tuesday, February 1, 2022 | 09:15

The meeting was marked by a controversy between the U.S. and Russian ambassadors to the UN.



During the heated debate in the UN Security Council, Russia accused the West of raising tensions over Ukraine, while the United States accused Russia of accumulating troops and looking for an excuse to attack. U.S. Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield said Russia's growing military strength of more than 100.000 troops along Ukraine's borders was the largest mobilization in Europe in decades, adding that there had been a sharp number of cyber attacks and Russian disinformation.



"They are trying, without any factual basis, to portray Ukraine and Western countries as aggressors in order to invent an excuse for an attack," she said.



Russia's Ambassador to the UN, Vasily Nebenzya, accused Washington of inciting tensions, sharpening rhetoric and causing escalation, and, as he stated, bringing the Nazis to power in Kiev, the Voice of America reported.



"If they haven't done that, then today they would live in the spirit of good neighborly relations and mutual cooperation. However, it is clear that some in the West do not like this positive scenario. What is happening today is another attempt to provoke discord between Russia and Ukraine", said the Russian ambassador.



He said that Russia often deploys troops on its territory, and that the Ukrainian crisis is an internal issue.



"We are assured that Russian military action against Ukraine will take place in just a few weeks or days. However, no evidence has been provided for such serious accusations. However, this does not prevent so much hysteria that our Ukrainian neighbors already feel the economic benefits of. Western colleagues call for the need for de-escalation, but above all they themselves raise tensions and sharpen rhetoric and provoke escalation. The very debate about the threat of war is provocative. You almost call for it, you wait for it to happen, as if you want your words to become reality. Despite the fact that we constantly reject these accusations and that no Russian politician or public figure has threatened a planned invasion of Ukraine all this time," Nebenzya said in his address.



The Russian ambassador left the hall when the Ukrainian ambassador began to speak, asking himself: "How long will Russia keep up the pressure and try to push Ukraine and its partners into Kafka's trap?"



The vote on holding the session open to the public passed with 10 to two, Russia and China were against, and India, Gabon and Kenya abstained.



It took nine votes in favor to hold the session.

Chinese Ambassador to the UN Zhang Jun, who supported Russia's attempt to prevent today's session, said that he did not consider Russian troops near the Ukrainian border a threat and called on all parties not to worsen the situation.



He also said that quiet diplomacy is urgently needed, not a megaphone. The United Kingdom, France, Albania, Ireland, Ghana and India expressed support for Ukraine's sovereignty during the session and called for negotiations.



"The best possible scenario at the moment is destabilization in the region, and the worst is a military invasion of a sovereign country," said British Ambassador to the UN Barbara Woodward, and underlined that Russia has previously denied planning aggression, as it did in 2014 when it annexed Crimea and in 2008 when it entered Georgia.



"We are committed to dialogue, if Russia is sincere when it says it wants a diplomatic solution. This is not a regional issue, an invasion would be a violation of international law. It would cause bloodshed, there would be no winners, only victims on both sides," warned the British ambassador to the UN.



After all 15 members of the UN Security Council spoke, sparks broke out again between the representatives of the USA and Russia, when Linda Thomas-Greenfield said that she was disappointed with Nebenzya's comments, emphasizing that Russian threats of aggression were provocative.



Nebenzya replied that everything that Russia wanted to say was said today and that it did not understand what threats, provocations and escalations by Russia were being talked about.