World War is approaching? Americans are evacuating The United States today ordered family members of U.S. government officials in Belarus to leave the country. Source: Tanjug Tuesday, February 1, 2022 | 07:39

They had previously issued a warning not to travel there due to tensions between Washington and Russia over Ukraine.



"Due to the increase in unusual and worrying Russian military activities near the border with Ukraine, U.S. citizens who are in Belarus or plan to travel to Belarus should be aware that the situation is unpredictable and that there is increased tension in the region," the State Department said, as Reuters reports.



The United States last week ordered family members of the U.S. embassy in Ukraine to leave the country, and all U.S. citizens were also invited to consider leaving Ukraine for security reasons.