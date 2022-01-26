World Explosion and fire in the center of Athens, there are injured PHOTO / VIDEO One person was injured and several buildings damaged in an explosion in Athens downtown that caused a fire this morning, officials and witnesses said. Source: Tanjug Wednesday, January 26, 2022 | 09:06 Tweet Share Tanjug/ AP Photo/Kemal Aslan

One person suffered burns and was taken to hospital, the head of the Greek National Emergency Center, George Mathiopoulos, told "Sky TV", Reuters reports.



Firefighters immediately began searching for people who could be trapped inside the damaged buildings, and as soon as it dawned, they forcibly entered the damaged stores to free several people trapped inside.



It was not immediately clear what caused the explosion or fire, according to fire brigade officials.



"We have a fire, preceded by an explosion," said the commander of the fire brigade on the spot. "We still don't know what caused it, and there is huge material damage and a fire broke out," a fire brigade official told Sky TV.



According to the AP agency, the explosion seriously damaged one business block and smashed nearby shop windows in the busy part of the center of Athens. The explosion happened before dawn and at a distance of 200 meters from the Olympieion, the ancient Temple of Olympian Zeus.



Traffic in the area has been suspended.