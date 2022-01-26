World WHO: Number of infected exceeded 350.000.000 The total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 worldwide exceeded 350 million, while the number of deaths exceeded 5.6 million, World Health Organization said. Source: Tanjug Wednesday, January 26, 2022 | 08:18 Tweet Share Tanjug/AP Photo/Andy Wong

According to this report, as of Tuesday, as many as 352.796.704 cases of COVID-19 and 5.600.434 deaths inflicted by coronavirus have been registered worldwide.



The number of confirmed cases during the past day increased by 2.158.785, while the number of deaths increased by 6.189, TASS reports.



As it is stated, the largest number of newly infected people in the world in one day since the outburst of the pandemic was reported on January 20, when 4.041.420 cases of COVID-19 were registered within 24 hours, and the limit of 300 million cases was exceeded on January 8.



The largest number of coronavirus cases was reported by the United States (70.153.597), followed by India (39.799.202), Brazil (24.044.255), France (16.347.127) and the United Kingdom (15.953.689).



The highest number of deaths was reported by the United States (860.113), followed by Brazil (623.097), India (490.462), Russia (327.448) and Mexico (303.183), according to TASS.