World Definitely not the end: WHO has announced itself Director-General of the World Health Organization, Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, estimated that the current conditions are ideal for more strains to appear.

He stated today that it would be dangerous to think that an extremely contagious omicron strain is the last to appear in the world and that this is the end of the pandemic.



However, Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus added that the acute phase of the pandemic, where COVID poses a global health threat, could come to an end this year, provided that strategies and "aids" such as tests and vaccines are used properly, he said for Reuters.



Speaking at the opening of the meeting of the executive body, the director of the WHO drew attention to the fact that omicron was discovered almost 10 weeks ago, and that 80 million cases have been recorded in the world since then, more than in 2020. "Conditions are ideal for more strains to appear," he added.



Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus pointed out that we can end COVID-19 as a global health emergency and that we can do it this year by meeting goals such as the WHO goal of vaccinating 70% of the population of all countries by the middle of this year, especially those who are at the highest risk of contracting COVID-19 and to increase the rate of testing and sequencing in order to closely monitor the virus and its variants in the making, the AP reported.



"It is true that we will live with COVID-19 in the foreseeable future and that we will have to learn to manage it through a sustainable and integrated system for acute respiratory diseases to help prepare for future pandemics," said WHO Director-General.



"But learning to live with COVID-19 does not mean letting the virus circulate freely. It cannot mean accepting nearly 50.000 deaths a week from preventable and treatable diseases," he said.