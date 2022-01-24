World 0

Shooting in Germany - attacker broke into the University of Heidelberg PHOTO

On the campus of the University of Heidelberg, several people were injured in the lecture hall, and according to the police, the attacker is dead.

Source: B92, Tanjug
Share
Tanjug/R.Priebe/Pr-Video/dpa via AP
Tanjug/R.Priebe/Pr-Video/dpa via AP

German media report that the attacker was a student of this university and that he committed suicide after the attack.

He injured four people in the attack, and one of them is seriously injured and sustained life-threatening wounds. It is assumed that there are no political or religious motives behind the attack.

The attacker was equipped with several rifles.

Police say they do not assume that there were more attackers, but they are searching the campus to rule out the possibility that he had accomplices.

Tanjug/R.Priebe/Pr-Video/dpa via AP
Tanjug/R.Priebe/Pr-Video/dpa via AP

The police have not yet provided information on the identity of the injured, as well as the attacker, and they have banned access to the area.

Read more
Comments 0
Read
Send your comment

World

Russia announced - "We will fight back"

Deployment of US troops in the Baltic states and Eastern Europe could lead to increased tensions, Chairman of the State Duma for Defense Andrey Kartapolov said.

World Monday, January 24, 2022 13:40 Comments: 1
EPA-EFE/ YURI KOCHETKOV

The collapse of Australia

Summer in Australia is a time for beach and barbecue, but this year is total chaos due to the growing number of coronavirus cases and the lack of quick tests.

World Monday, January 24, 2022 10:55 Comments: 2
Tanjug/AP Photo/Mark Baker, File

Security service on alert: Danger

French security services are on alert due to the danger of foreign interference, disinformation and cyber attacks, three months before the elections.

World Monday, January 24, 2022 08:28 Comments: 0
EPA-EFE/ KENZO TRIBOUILLARD / POOL
page 1 of 33 go to page