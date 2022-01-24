World 0

Slap from Brussels: Don't dramatise

In the midst of crisis between Ukraine and Russia, that is, USA and Russia, EU also spoke out, but not with a stance that will appeal to the American president.

The latest threat to Moscow is that US President Joe Biden is considering the deployment of US troops, air force and navy in the Baltic countries and Eastern Europe. In addition, the United States ordered family members of employees of the American Embassy in Ukraine to leave that country.

Russia's constant threat of military action was cited as the reason. At the same time, the State Department recommended that American citizens not travel to Russia.

This morning, however, the EU also announced, precisely on the occasion of the decision of the USA to withdraw its diplomats from Ukraine.

Namely, as AFP reports, it was announced from Brussels that it will not follow the US policy in withdrawing its diplomats from Ukraine. The head of EU diplomacy, Josep Borrell, confirmed that, saying that there was no need to "dramatise" the situation with Russia while talks with Moscow continue.

