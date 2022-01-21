World Collapse in Australia Western Australia postpones plans to open its internal border due to the growing number of infected with omicron strains in the eastern states. Source: Tanjug Friday, January 21, 2022 | 09:14 Tweet Share EPA-EFE RUSSELL FREEMAN

At the same time, the most populous New South Wales today records the highest number of deaths since the outburst of the pandemic.



In New South Wales, 49 people died in the last 24 hours, including one child, while in Victoria, 20 patients died from the effects of COVID-19, Reuters reports.



However, the decline in the number of hospitalized in both countries offers hope that Australia will reach the peak of this wave.



All states and territories, except Western Australia, have reopened their internal borders in accordance with the policy of living with COVID, despite the growing number of infected people.