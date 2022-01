World Shooting in Nice, there are dead At least one person was killed in a shooting in Nice, police action is underway. Source: B92, Sputnik Wednesday, January 19, 2022 | 13:45 Tweet Share Ilustracija: Depositphotos/dechevm

One person was killed and a man was being sought by police after a shooting occurred in the southern French city of Nice, local paper reported on Wednesday.



The local police force for Nice confirmed that a police operation was underway.



Law enforcement authorities appealed to the citizens to avoid the part of the city where the attack took place, writes "Sputnik".