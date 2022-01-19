World Australia on the verge of collapse; "Desperate call for help" sent Australian health system is on the verge of collapse, so Morrison government is forced to make a "desperate" move - to call for help from so-called backpackers. Source: B92 Wednesday, January 19, 2022 | 12:20 Tweet Share Tanjug/AP Photo/Mark Baker

Backpacking is an independent type of travel, which is very popular and there are numerous associations of backpackers. Backpackers are characterized by a large backpack on their backs, after which they got their name, and they differ from other tourists, except that they embark on adventures easier and more often, by the way they travel.



But let's go back to Australia. Scott Morrison's government has sent a call to backpackers, because the Australian health system is on the verge of collapse, and the number of dead is only growing under the onslaught of omicron strains of coronavirus.



Morrison has a plan not to charge backpackers a visa application in exchange for getting involved in any way in the fight against COVID during "cruises" through the country, but also in other sectors that have been decimated due to the omicron strain.



He said this publicly during a television broadcast, and it sounded like this: "Come on down, because you wanted to come to Australia. Go all over the country and at the same time join our teams in the agricultural sector, the health sector, but in many other sectors of our economy that rely on that work".

Tanjug/AP Photo/Alastair Grant, Pool, File

According to many, this desperate move comes in an election year when the Morrison government is facing huge criticism for failing to bring the pandemic under control, despite the most rigorous measures whose victim was Novak Djokovic.



But the paradox is, according to Reuters, that Morrison sent the invitation on the same day when the American Center for Disease Control, the famous CDC, announced in its American media that 22 countries are on the list of very risky for Americans when it comes to traveling there. You guessed right, Australia is on that list as well.



Health officials have reported 67 new deaths and nearly 80.000 new infections today. Yesterday, the number of deaths was 77, and the head of the main office for health, Paul Kelly, says that Australia should be prepared that the number of deaths will continue to grow.



Hospitals in the state of Victoria have already moved to the "brown level", which should mean that the level of alert is rising during national disasters and events with mass casualties. In neighboring New South Wales, nurses are on strike in hospitals.



Another criticism of Morrison is that there are not enough home antigen tests or fast tests for COVID, while on the other hand, the prices of those on the market are jumping. This especially enraged people.