World Disturbing report: "We are on the brink of a major disaster" The UN Office for Human Rights (OHCR) warned today of "numerous, very disturbing reports" of airstrikes in the Tigray region of Ethiopia. Source: Tanjug Friday, January 14, 2022 | 15:03

They said at least 108 civilians had been killed in the area since early January.



"At least 108 civilians have been killed and 75 wounded since the beginning of January, according to reports, as a result of airstrikes allegedly carried out by the Ethiopian Air Force," Liz Throssell, Spokesperson and media officer at UN Human Rights Office, told reporters.



It is an attack on a private minibus, an airport and a camp for displaced persons, said Liz Throssell, emphasizing that at least 59 people were killed in the attack on the refugee camp and that it was the deadliest attack this year, Reuters reported.



She called on the Ethiopian authorities and their allies to enable the protection of civilians in accordance with international law, which requires prior verification of whether the targets are military or whether there are civilians on them.



Ethiopian government has previously denied accusations that there were civilian casualties in the attacks of its forces.



A clash between Ethiopian government forces and rebels from the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) began 14 months ago.



The UN agency, the World Food Program, also warned today that its activities in the north of Ethiopia are in danger of being suspended due to intense conflicts.



"Without food, without fuel, without access, we are on the brink of a great humanitarian catastrophe," said Tomson Phiri of the World Food Program.