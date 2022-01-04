World Tony Blair "targeted": "Responsible for war crimes" More than 500.000 people have signed a petition demanding that former British Prime Minister Tony Blair be stripped of his "sir" title. Source: Kosovo online Tuesday, January 4, 2022 | 18:35 Tweet Share EPA/EFE/ VICKIE FLORES

The reason for this initiative is because Blair is considered by many to be responsible for "war crimes", Ekonomija Online reports.



Mr. Blair was Britain's leader when NATO commenced air raids of Serbia which lasted for 78 days.



He was seen as a hero in Kosovo.



During a visit to Kosovo in 2010, he said he did not regret the bombs that fell on Serbia "for the liberation of Kosovo".



Mr. Blair's name was among 24 chosen by Britain's Queen Elizabeth II to join the Knights, but more than 500.000 people have now called for his removal, saying "his role in the Iraq war makes him personally responsible for many deaths". He is also accused of "war crimes".



"Tony Blair is the man who deserves the least respect from the public, especially not the honor of the queen," the petition reads. However, Labor leader Sir Keir Starmer said Sir Tony Blair deserved the title.



He told ITV that former Prime Minister Blair had significantly improved Britain and that the title was quite appropriate.