World All soldiers and their elders were told: Defend the leader with your lives North Korean media are appealing to 1.2 million soldiers to stand united behind the country's leader Kim Jong Un and defend him with their lives. Source: Tanjug Thursday, December 30, 2021 | 12:32

The newspaper "Rodong Sinmun" stated that the North Korean army and its commanders must become "an invincible fortress and a steel wall dedicated to defending Kim with their lives," the AP reported.



The newspaper called for the creation of a more modern, more advanced army, which is there as a "reliable guardian of the state and the people".



A similar statement was recently issued in Pyongyang, urging people to gather behind Kim in difficult times.



Some experts say Kim is going through the most difficult moments of his ten-year rule because of the pandemic, United Nations sanctions and his own mismanagement, the AP adds.