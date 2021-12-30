World 0

All soldiers and their elders were told: Defend the leader with your lives

North Korean media are appealing to 1.2 million soldiers to stand united behind the country's leader Kim Jong Un and defend him with their lives.

Source: Tanjug
Share
Tanjug/Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP, File
Tanjug/Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP, File

The newspaper "Rodong Sinmun" stated that the North Korean army and its commanders must become "an invincible fortress and a steel wall dedicated to defending Kim with their lives," the AP reported.

The newspaper called for the creation of a more modern, more advanced army, which is there as a "reliable guardian of the state and the people".

A similar statement was recently issued in Pyongyang, urging people to gather behind Kim in difficult times.

Some experts say Kim is going through the most difficult moments of his ten-year rule because of the pandemic, United Nations sanctions and his own mismanagement, the AP adds.

Read more
Comments 0
Read
Send your comment

World

WHO: Definitely the end

In a New Year's message, Director General of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, expressed hope that the pandemic could end in 2022.

World Friday, December 31, 2021 19:43 Comments: 0
Foto: Profimedia

Fraud detected at vaccination center

In Vienna's "Austria Center", where thousands of people come every day to receive the coronavirus vaccine, the police discovered an organized fraud.

World Wednesday, December 29, 2021 10:30 Comments: 0
Tanjug/AP Photo/Hassene Dridi
page 1 of 35 go to page