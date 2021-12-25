World 0

Europe was shaking - a series of earthquakes

This morning it shook all over Europe, even in some places where the possibility of earthquakes is extremely small.

Foto: Depositphotos/destinacigdem
The inhabitants of northwestern Croatia were awakened by an earthquake today. But it's not the only one that occurred this morning.

Moreover, it was one of the weakest, RTL reports.

Residents of the city of Porrentruy in the Swiss Alps, not far from the border with France, were awakened by an earthquake measuring 4.1 on the Richter scale, the Swiss Earthquake Service and the SDA announced.

It also hit Crete, Iceland... A magnitude 4.1 earthquake shook Crete, just under 30 kilometers from the city of Heraklion, today 19 minutes past noon. It also shook on the Reykjanes Peninsula in Iceland, reaching magnitude above 4 on the Richter scale.

According to the DPA, Icelandic media report the findings that scientists read from satellite observations that the lava flow below the Earth's surface continues to move, despite the fact that a few days ago it was declared the end of several months of volcanic eruptions in southwestern Iceland.

