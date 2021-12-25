World 0

World War III? It all depends on Moscow and Washington

Russia and the United States will not allow the outbreak of World War III, because it would lead to the destruction of all humanity, said Evgeniy Muraev.

"Every reasonable person understands that there will be no Third World War tomorrow or after the New Year," said the former member of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, emphasizing that in this case, nuclear weapons play the role of restraining factors.

Muraev is sure that the meeting of the presidents of the USA and Russia, Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin, in Geneva in June, as well as the withdrawal of Washington from imposing sanctions against "North Stream 2" testify to the alleged upcoming agreement between the two countries.

Just to reiterate, recently Kiev and Western countries claim that Russia is planning an "attack" on Ukraine. Moscow has repeatedly denied the accusations, emphasizing that it does not threaten anyone and that the movement of its army on its territory shouldn't worry anyone.

