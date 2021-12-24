World Harsh accusations against Germany: "They want to turn the EU into the Fourth Reich" Polish Deputy Prime Minister Jarosław Kaczyński accused the new German government of wanting to turn the EU into the "Fourth Reich". Source: index.hr Friday, December 24, 2021 | 21:24 Tweet Share Ilustracija: Depositphotos/CarlosNeto

Other leaders of Law and Justice (Prawo i Sprawiedliwość; PiS) party, Kaczynski's party, recently used the same phrase to describe the intentions of the new Berlin center-left coalition government towards Europe.



The agreement reached by the three parties to form the German ruling coalition really states that its ultimate goal is a federal European state.



That aspect of the agreement was condemned by the Polish government of PiS, and Kaczynski even claimed that such a situation would deprive Poland of the right to self-determination.



Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki used German Chancellor Olaf Scholz's recent visit to Warsaw to criticize the coalition government's aspirations for EU membership, also using terms referring to the Third Reich. The Polish government is in conflict with the European Commission over the restructuring of the country's judiciary, which the EU believes is politicizing judges.



The European Commission has already filed several lawsuits against Warsaw for judicial reform, and has also filed lawsuits with the European Court of Justice, which has caused a deep rift between Warsaw and Brussels.