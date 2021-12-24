World Serbia removed from the German list As of tomorrow, Serbia will no longer be on the list of epidemiologically high-risk countries in Germany, the Robert Koch Institute announced. Source: Tanjug Friday, December 24, 2021 | 07:07 Tweet Share Ilustracija: Depositphotos/vaximilian

Removal from the list of high-risk countries for the citizens of Serbia means that it is possible to enter Germany without quarantine, with a negative PCR test, a vaccination certificate or a certificate of recovering from COVID-19 infection.



Serbia has been on the list of high-risk countries since September 5th.



In addition to Serbia, Austria, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Belize and Malaysia were also removed from the list of high-risk countries.



Based on the development of the epidemiological situation, Finland, Monaco, Portugal, Spain, the USA and Cyprus are included in the list of high-risk countries.



As far as our region is concerned, Croatia, Montenegro and Slovenia are still on that list.