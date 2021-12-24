World 0

Serbia removed from the German list

As of tomorrow, Serbia will no longer be on the list of epidemiologically high-risk countries in Germany, the Robert Koch Institute announced.

Source: Tanjug
Ilustracija: Depositphotos/vaximilian
Removal from the list of high-risk countries for the citizens of Serbia means that it is possible to enter Germany without quarantine, with a negative PCR test, a vaccination certificate or a certificate of recovering from COVID-19 infection.

Serbia has been on the list of high-risk countries since September 5th.

In addition to Serbia, Austria, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Belize and Malaysia were also removed from the list of high-risk countries.

Based on the development of the epidemiological situation, Finland, Monaco, Portugal, Spain, the USA and Cyprus are included in the list of high-risk countries.

As far as our region is concerned, Croatia, Montenegro and Slovenia are still on that list.

