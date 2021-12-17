World Germans warned; It's coming, we've never seen something like this before German Health Minister Karl Lauterbach said that he expects that the variant of the coronavirus called omicron will lead to a massive fifth wave of the pandemic Source: Blic Friday, December 17, 2021 | 15:20 Tweet Share Foto: EPA-EFE/ MARTIN DIVISEK

Lauterbach, a former professor of epidemiology, said during a visit to the region of Lower Saxony that Germany must prepare for a challenge "we have never seen in this form before," Blic reports Reuters.



Germany will receive 80 million additional doses of the BioNTtech-Pfizer vaccine in the second quarter of next year, Lauterbach announced.



At the first joint press conference with the head of the Robert Koch Institute, Lothar Wheeler, Lauterbach pointed out that this is an option for additional vaccines from the EU agreement with BioNTech-Pfizer.



He said that he hoped that a part of those doses would be delivered in the first quarter of next year.