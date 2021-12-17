World Chaos in the United States: Schools are closing due to threats spreading on TikTok U.S. security services appealed to the students to stay at home after the threats appeared on the social network TikTok. Source: B92, Sputnik Friday, December 17, 2021 | 15:11 Tweet Share Ilustracija, foto: EPA-EFE/CJ GUNTHER

Namely, there were announcements that shootings would happen today throughout schools in the United States, reports Sputnik.



There were also threats of a bomb attack.



"The FBI takes all threats seriously. We work regularly with our partners to assess how dangerous any threat is. As we continue to monitor the situation, we are not aware of any particular threat to any of the schools in the Los Angeles region at this time," spokesman of the FBI branch for that city said, as ABC7 reports.



On the other hand, the police, the FBI and school management believe that this is a challenge on the TikTok network, or messages are published as an excuse not to go to school until the beginning of the winter holidays. Regardless of that possibility, the police and schools have taken measures, and the level of security has increased, as well as the number of patrols in places where there are educational institutions.



Massachusetts police said there were no "special threats in Salem, but police will be more numerous in schools than usual."