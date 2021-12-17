World The latest report from the country where omicron strain originated attracts attention From South Africa, where the latest strain of virus, omicron, started to spread, the latest data on the numbers of those infected and hospitalized have arrived. Source: B92, index.hr Friday, December 17, 2021 | 13:53 Tweet Share Foto: Shuttestock / Andrii Vodolazhskyi

Namely, as reported by the Bloomberg agency, these data showed that the share of those infected with omicron who end up in hospital is significantly lower than the share of those infected who were hospitalized in the equivalent period of the third wave in which the delta strain was active. In particular, only 1.7 percent of confirmed cases of omicron infection were admitted to the hospital in the second week of the fourth wave, while in the previous wave, which was dominated by the delta strain, 19 percent were hospitalized, said South African Health Minister Joe Phaahla. When we look at the share of hospitalized in the number of infected, it is a drop of as much as 91 percent.



Health workers also presented evidence that the omicron variant could be milder than before, and that the number of infections could be at its peak in Gauteng, the most densely populated province in that country.



However, the number of new cases in the current, fourth wave has grown to more than 20.000 a day. In the equivalent week of the third wave, the number was about 4.400.



According to Bloomberg, these are allegations that confirm earlier statements that omicron is indeed more contagious than delta strain.

Why is South Africa important?

The Republic of South Africa, where Omicron was first identified, is especially important, because that country is seen around the world as an indication of what can be expected in other countries with the Omicron wave.



Scientists, Bloomberg recalls, warned that the experiences of other countries with omicron could be different from that of South Africa, given the fact that South Africa has a very young population on average compared to developed countries.



According to research on antibodies in South Africa, between 70 and 80 percent of the population could have some level of protection against COVID because they were infected at some point.



About 7.600 people with COVID are currently hospitalized in South African hospitals. That is about 40% of the maximum number of hospitalized in the second and third waves of the epidemic.



The excess mortality, which is a measure of the number of deaths compared to the historical average, is currently 2.000 per week, which is about one-eighth of the peak of mortality in the previous waves.