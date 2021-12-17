World American media: The war is lurking? Security expert Andrew Mishta believes that an armed conflict between the great powers could occur in the next five years, the Wall Street Journal writes. Source: Sputnik Friday, December 17, 2021 | 09:47 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/TOMASZ WASZCZUK/Ilustracija

Security expert Andrew Mishta in his article in The Wall Street Journal expressed the opinion that a world war could start in the next five years.



According to the paper, the risk of a confrontation between the United States and China is much higher than before. The conflict could escalate into a hot phase, for example, due to a dispute between the two countries over Taiwan's affiliation.



Mishta believes that other states with a powerful army will want to challenge the United States due to the unpreparedness of the American army for such a format of war. According to Mishta, the Pentagon will need about 15 years to modernize the Armed Forces.



The military expert also pointed out that the West is in a difficult situation due to the flow of migrants from the Middle East and North Africa.



According to experts, all these factors have significantly weakened the United States. “This opened up the opportunity for other countries to ‘throw Washington off the pedestal", Mishta concluded.