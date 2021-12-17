World Fire at a psychiatric clinic, dozens dead VIDEO / PHOTO At least 27 people were killed after a fire broke out today at a psychiatric clinic in the Japanese city of Osaka, an unnamed Japanese official said. Source: Tanjug Friday, December 17, 2021 | 09:15 Tweet Share Foto: Tanjug/Kyodo News via AP

An official from the Osaka city fire service told Reuters that at least one other person was injured. It has been confirmed that three people died in the hospital, reports the broadcaster MBS.



Police are investigating the cause of the fire, including reports that a man set fire to the building, Kyodo News reported, citing people involved in the investigation.

The newspaper "Yomiuri" states that an elderly man brought a bag into the building, from which a flammable liquid leaked and which caught fire. The fire broke out shortly after the clinic, located on the fourth floor of an eight-story office building, began operating at 10 a.m. local time, NHK public television reported. An NHK footage shows smoke billowing from a fourth-floor window and roof.

The building houses a clinic, an English language school and some other companies. A total of 70 fire trucks were mobilized to put out the fire, which was mostly extinguished within half an hour of the ambulance call, officials said.