World Russia sends message to NATO: "We are creating armed forces" Moscow has sent NATO a number of proposals for security issues, but has not yet received a response. Source: Tanjug Thursday, December 16, 2021 | 16:35

"Moscow has sent NATO a number of proposals for security issues, but has not yet received a response", the spokeswoman of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Maria Zakharova said today for RT Deutsch.



"We know what security issues are. That is why we are creating armed forces, calling on our Western partners to engage in talks on ways to make the world a safer and more stable place, as well as to prevent conflicts and resolve problems peacefully," Zakharova said to the TASS agency.



She added that Western countries are trying to blame Russia for deploying troops on the border with Ukraine, which, as she stated, is nothing but Western media propaganda.



She recommended that instead of asking questions about the position of Russian troops, the Western media should focus on how many NATO troops were stationed in Ukraine and how many weapons were given to that country in previous years. In an interview, Zakharova also pointed to the holding of multiple exercises conducted by NATO in the Black Sea.



It should be reminded that earlier today, on the occasion of the conflict with Russia, the head of NATO spoke out. NATO believes that Russia is behaving like an aggressor towards Ukraine, and that must change, Alliance Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said today. He said that at the press conference after the meeting with the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky in Brussels.



"We see a significant accumulation of military forces around Ukraine, tanks and a lot of equipment. That is unjustified and undermines the security of Ukraine and Europe," Stoltenberg said, Interfax reports.