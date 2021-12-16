World France knocked the last "nail" A barely reached agreement between the 27 members on travel within the EU could be brought down by the latest variant of COVID-19, omicron. Source: B92 Thursday, December 16, 2021 | 11:16 Tweet Share EPA-EFE KENZO TRIBOUILLARD / POOL

Europe is watching with concern the spread of this, as experts say, even more contagious strain of the virus than the delta variant, and rightly so, because all members, while watching daily reports on newly infected people from Great Britain, ask: Are we next? Omicron is now threatening to break the "thin" consensus that the EU member states have reached, and that is hardly the case regarding the movement within the EU, according to the portal Politico.



The portal recalls that under the current agreement, people within the Union were allowed to move from country to country as long as they had proof that they had been vaccinated with the appropriate amount of vaccines, or if they had been vaccinated against COVID-19.



However, with the appearance of the more contagious delta strain of coronavirus, that plan was on shaky ground because it turned out that those who were vaccinated could "catch" the delta strain, and thus transmit it. Omicron has practically "knocked" that agreement now, since it is even more contagious, and now there are already visible signs of cracking within the EU.



British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has already said that he expects a "tide of injections", while the Italian Minister of Health stated that his country will ask for a negative coronavirus test as a condition for joining it. This again provoked a sharp reaction from some EU officials, who assessed the decision as "unheard of".



Portugal and Ireland have already started applying similar rules, which practically means that they have undermined the agreement on the green EU COVID certificate. The last "nail" was knocked down by France, from where it was said that all tourists from Great Britain will be banned from entering the country.



Although the leaders of all 27 EU member states are meeting today, it is expected that a unity show will be held at that summit today, and in fact there is no agreement behind the scenes on key issues - including what and how with the appearance of omicron. According to one EU diplomat, France, Belgium, Estonia and Finland are pushing for a swift revision of current travel rules and recommendations.



While others are waiting for omicron strain data, field data are not encouraging at all. Member by member either reports the first case of omicron, or a record number of new cases. This is supported by the statement of the head of the EC, Ursula von der Leyen, that she is afraid that the omicron variant will "run over" the delta strain by mid-January.