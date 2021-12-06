World Putin acknowledges: "You are a great power" Russia considers India a "great power" and a "safe ally", Russian President Vladimir Putin said today after arriving in New Delhi. Source: Beta Monday, December 6, 2021 | 17:24 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/MIKHAEL METZEL / SPUTNIK / KREMLIN POOL / POOL

"We consider India a great power, a friendly nation and a secure ally," Putin told reporters ahead of a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.



Putin is in India to strengthen military and energy cooperation. This is Putin's second trip abroad since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.



The first trip was in June, when he went to Geneva to meet with U.S. President Joseph Biden.