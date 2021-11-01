World North Macedonia: Zaev resigned, the opposition demands early parliamentary elections As opposition won local elections in North Macedonia, Prime Minister and leader of the SDSM, Zoran Zaev, as he earlier announced, resigned from both positions. Source: B92, Tanjug Monday, November 1, 2021 | 08:15 Tweet Share Tanjug/AP Photo/Boris Grdanoski

On the other hand, the independent candidate for the mayor of Skopje, Danela Arsovska, declared victory, and the leading Macedonian opposition party VMRO-DPMNE calls for early parliamentary elections.



The independent candidate for the mayor of Skopje, Danela Arsovska, who is supported by the opposition VMRO-DPMNE, declared victory tonight and said that she expects the resignation of the Prime Minister of North Macedonia, Zoran Zaev.



"What have we done! Zaev resigns tomorrow," Arsovska told TV21, alluding to Zaev's announcement ahead of the second round of elections that if he loses in Skopje, he could resign as prime minister.



Arsovska said that, according to the latest information, she has an advantage of more than 20.000 votes and said that she was happy that a woman would lead Skopje for the first time in 30 years, MIA reports.



According to the results of the State Election Commission (SEC) based on 40 percent of processed voting material, Arsovska has the support of 56.86 percent of votes in the second round of elections, while the current mayor and candidate of the ruling Social Democratic Alliance of Macedonia (SDSM) Petar Shilegova has 39.64 percent, MIA reports.



According to the SEC's results so far, SDSM leads in 14 municipalities, VMRO-DPMNE in 13.6, Democratic Union for Integration (DUI) in six, and the Alliance for Albanians in three.

VMRO-DPMNE calls for early elections

The leader of the leading Macedonian opposition party, Hristijan Mickovski, pledged tonight for the holding of early parliamentary elections, emphasizing that not only Prime Minister Zoran Zaev should leave, but also "Zaevism".



After the second round of elections for mayors in North Macedonia, in which his party, as he said, waged a great victory, Mickovski assessed that the Government is delegitimized and that this is a new reality that he expects to manifest in the parliament in time.



"It would be best to do it through early parliamentary elections. I want to address Zoran Zaev personally. I want to ask him to think carefully about what the next steps will be. To overcome himself and finally understand the message, and that is to leave," Mickovski said, as Plus info reports.



He says that "there is no more room for crime, fraud and defeat of Macedonia and its people". "I want to send a message to those people in the SDSM who occupied Macedonia. Not only Zaev should leave, but also "Zaevism".



Macedonian people, I will not disappoint you because all your pain is also my pain. All your disappointments are also my disappointments. We have to turn a new leaf", Mickovski said. He pointed out that this was a "historical result" and that "the will of the people must be obeyed once and for all."



"We have the majority of people's votes and that is important to us, and in order to have early parliamentary elections, we need to have a majority in parliament. We have a majority of people and we must not lose that trust. We have to provide that to the Macedonian people," Mickovski said.