Zaev resigned VIDEO

Opposition won the local elections in North Macedonia, so the Prime Minister and leader of the SDSM, Zoran Zaev, as he announced, resigned from both positions.

Source: Novosti
EPA-EFE/GEORGI LICOVSKI
EPA-EFE/GEORGI LICOVSKI

He resigned due to the debacle in the second round of local elections.

"I take responsibility for the results of these elections and resign from the Prime Minister and the President of the SDSM," SDSM leader Zoran Zaev said tonight.

Zaev congratulated his opponents in the local elections and said that he is still of the opinion that there is no need for early parliamentary elections.

