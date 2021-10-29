World Confusion in the EU - EP filing a lawsuit against EC European Parliament filed a lawsuit against the European Commission for failure to apply the rule of law mechanism to the Court of Justice. Source: B92 Friday, October 29, 2021 | 17:37 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/ADAM WARZAWA POLAND OUT

Today, the legal service of the European Parliament filed an appeal with the Court of Justice at the request of President David Sassoli, said the spokesperson of the EU Parliament.



The move was announced last Wednesday, when Parliament said that the Commission should have used the so-called conditionality mechanism, a new body that gives the EU the authority to suspend budget payments to countries due to certain violations of the rule of law.



A statement from last week did not mention any state that is said to be in danger of the rule of law. However, in the attached letter to legal expert Freddie Drexler, Sassolli still mentions Hungary and Poland, both countries that fought the EU over allegations of democratic setbacks.



Parliament spokesman David Sassoli stated that the lawsuit was submitted against the European Commission for failure to apply the rule of law mechanism to the Court of Justice.



"We now expect the EU Commission to act. Words have to be turned into deeds", Sassoli concluded.