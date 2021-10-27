World The EU is not joking, sharp penalty applied: One million euros a day The Supreme Court of the EU ordered Poland to pay fines of one million euros a day, foreign media report. Source: DW Wednesday, October 27, 2021 | 14:50 Tweet Share Foto: EPA/STEPHANIE LECOCQ

The decision was made because it did not suspend the disciplinary Chamber of the Supreme Court.



The decision of the European Court of Justice followed after the European Commission requested "financial penalties" in order to ensure respect for the verdict from July, reports the AP agency.



The court said that the punishment was "necessary in order to avoid serious and irreparable damage to the legal order of the European Union and the values on which that Union is based", and especially damage to the rule of law.