Merkel admitted her corona related mistake

Outgoing German Chancellor Angela Merkel referred to Germany's fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

Source: Tanjug
EPA-EFE/CLEMENS BILAN/POOL
EPA-EFE/CLEMENS BILAN/POOL

She said the weakest moment in the fight against the pandemic was the poor protection of nursing homes last winter.

At that time, at least 30.000 people died from coronavirus infection.

In an interview for the daily "Süddeutsche Zeitung", Merkel said that this was a phase because of which she is still sad. "On Christmas last year, when we already had tests, the government's efforts lasted too long, while a testing regime was introduced in nursing homes in order to protect the wards," she explained.

She said that she personally tried to help introduce tests in telephone conversations around Christmas.

"Despite that, it took too long for the testing to be implemented. It was the weakest moment in the fight against the pandemic," Merkel pointed out.

