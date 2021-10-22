World Queen Elizabeth hospitalized; Buckingham Palace: She's back home Britain's Queen Elizabeth II was hospitalized. Source: B92 Friday, October 22, 2021 | 07:07 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/ ANDY RAIN

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II was admitted to a hospital.



That information was confirmed by Buckingham Palace.



According to the official statement, the queen went to the hospital on Wednesday night and spent the night there.



However, she returned to Windsor Castle on Thursday, where she will rest for a few days on the advice of a doctor, it is stated in the announcement.



Just to recall, she canceled her trip to Northern Ireland on Wednesday.



It was then announced that the queen was not feeling well, so she "reluctantly" accepted the doctor's advice to cancel the trip.