World US Navy base blocked VIDEO / PHOTO U.S. Navy base in Bethesda, near Washington, has been blocked due to a bomb threat and an investigation into an active armed shooter, the base said on Twitter. Source: Tanjug Wednesday, October 20, 2021 | 18:23

All staff members were ordered to find shelter after the base received an anonymous phone call around 8:45 local time, which said the bomb was nearby or in the facility, Reuters reports.



"The bomb threat in building 10 and the threat of an active armed attacker are being checked. All gates are closed, except for emergencies," it is written on Twitter.



Citizens are urged to avoid the area, and members of the security are on the ground.



The Walter Reed National Medical Center is located within the U.S. Navy base in Bethesda, Maryland.