US Navy base blocked VIDEO / PHOTO
U.S. Navy base in Bethesda, near Washington, has been blocked due to a bomb threat and an investigation into an active armed shooter, the base said on Twitter.Source: Tanjug
All staff members were ordered to find shelter after the base received an anonymous phone call around 8:45 local time, which said the bomb was nearby or in the facility, Reuters reports.
"The bomb threat in building 10 and the threat of an active armed attacker are being checked. All gates are closed, except for emergencies," it is written on Twitter.
Citizens are urged to avoid the area, and members of the security are on the ground.
The Walter Reed National Medical Center is located within the U.S. Navy base in Bethesda, Maryland.
1/2 - 1000, 20OCT21: UPDATE: At this time, there is no indication of an active shooter on the installation. A bomb threat is still under investigation. A lockdown remains in place.— Naval Support Activity Bethesda (@nsabethesda) October 20, 2021
#BREAKING#US Navy base in #Bethesda on lockdown after reports of active shooter & bomb threat— 🌎 Sarwar 🌐 (@ferozwala) October 20, 2021
▪️The public is being asked to avoid the area.@USNavy #RTUSA #BreakingNews https://t.co/X4oYTbVa4f pic.twitter.com/y5oOQgAW7G
#UPDATE: The scene from Walter Reed in Bethesda. The NSA Bethesda base - which is home to Walter Reed - is on lockdown after an 'active shooter threat’ and 'bomb threat' investigation https://t.co/6Tx39Be75g pic.twitter.com/dAPvoKWTB5— FOX 5 DC (@fox5dc) October 20, 2021