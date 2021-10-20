World 1.078-page document released: Thousands sentenced to death - facing murder charges? Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro could face murder charges over his role in the country's coronavirus pandemic. Source: Tanjug Wednesday, October 20, 2021 | 08:34 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/Joedson Alves

This is stated in the report based on the Senate investigation.



The document containing 1.078 pages was published by the Brazilian media, and the commission could vote on the decision next week, writes the Guardian.



The document paints a devastating picture of neglect, incompetence and anti-scientific denial that many believe has defined the Bolsonaro administration's response to a public health emergency in Brazil where more than 600.000 people have died by becoming infected with COVID-19.



Bolsonaro's "deliberate and conscious" decision to delay the purchase of vaccines against COVID-19 unnecessarily sentenced thousands to death, the report said, adding that "the mathematics of the situation were clear, the more infections, the more deaths."