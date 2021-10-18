World Explosion in Scotland - houses flew into the air VIDEO / PHOTO A powerful explosion occurred in the west of Scotland. Source: B92 Monday, October 18, 2021 | 23:34 Tweet Share Ilustracija EPA/NIGEL RODDIS

At least one house was destroyed.



Residents were evacuated, and locals said that they heard an explosion shortly after 7 p.m. local time today.



Several local residents wrote on social media that their houses were "shaken" by the noise.



According to the firefighters, nine special forces were sent to the scene of the explosion. A man who lives about 100 meters from the explosion told the BBC that his whole house shook.



"Immediately after the explosion, I heard a big bang, I knew it was an explosion, I was in the army and I recognized the sound. I fled, and I saw a fire in the place where the house used to be," he said. As he said, in the place where the house was, as it is no longer there.



"The whole house that was across the street disappeared," he said.

#BREAKING🚨 Emergency services are on scene after a loud explosion was heard in #Ayr, Scotland.



pic.twitter.com/4aLPFvkNHH — Moshe Schwartz (@YWNReporter) October 18, 2021

According to the latest information, at least one residential building was devastated in the explosion. It is unknown at this time what caused the incident. Police have asked citizens not to approach the scene, writes the BBC.



"We arrived at the scene after the report of the explosion in Ayr. Emergency services are currently on the scene and we would advise citizens to avoid the area at this time," a police spokeswoman said.