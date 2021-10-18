World Shooting at school A sixth-grade student is responsible for opening fire in a school in the city district of Oktyabrsky in Perm district Source: Tanjug Monday, October 18, 2021 | 08:15 Tweet Share Ilustracija: Grindstone Media Group/ Shutterstock

This was announced by the press service of the regional department of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs.



As it was announced, the student was detained, and there were no victims in the incident, reports the Russian agency TASS.



"Today, around 08.00 a.m. local time, the police administration of the city district of Oktyabrsky in the Perm region received a message that in one school, a minor fired two shots into the wall and ceiling. As a result of the incident, no one was injured. The teenager who was detained is the sixth grader of this school", it is stated in the announcement of the regional department of the ministry.



It was also said that the motives of this act and the source of the acquisition of weapons are being established, police department reported.



Earlier, an unnamed source told TASS that the shooting took place in the village of Sars in the Oktyabrsky district and that there were no students at the school at the time of the incident.