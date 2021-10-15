Explosion in the mosque during prayer: Many casualties feared VIDEO / PHOTO
The explosion occurred today in Shia Mosque in Kandahar, in Afghanistan during the prayer on Fridays, which are usually the most visited.Source: B92
This was confirmed by the Taliban government spokesman Bilal Karimi. He did not present the details, but stated that there's an ongoing investigation.
According to the first reports, it was a suicide striker in the mosque known as Imam Bargah.
The footage attached to this text may contain disturbing content.
The media report that the number of victims is large. According to Turkish Anadolu agencies, 30 people were killed, while at the same time, Sputnik possesses information that this number was smaller, i.e. 25 victims. AFP reports at least 15 injured.
Last week explosion at a Shia mosque in Kunduz had killed at least 50 and injured many others. This was the deadliest attack on civilians from the withdrawal of Western powers from Afghanistan.
A blast occurred in PD1 of Kandahar city of #Afghanistan near Imam Bargah mosque, Casualties are feared. pic.twitter.com/OISDTbHf4e— Malik Ali Raza (@MalikAliiRaza) October 15, 2021
Explosion inside a Shia mosque in PD1 of Kandahar Afghanistan. pic.twitter.com/hZd7hG4YG7— Malik Ali Raza (@MalikAliiRaza) October 15, 2021
#BREAKING: Explosion reported at a Shia Mosque in Kandahar, Afghanistan. Many casualties feared. Last week explosion at a Shia mosque in Kunduz had killed over 60 and injured many others. Taliban has clearly failed to provide any security to Afghan civilians and especially Shias. pic.twitter.com/2QAB5pfpCD— Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) October 15, 2021
#Explosion near the largest Shiite mosque in Kandahar which is Famous with the name of Bibi Fatima Mosque or Imam Bargah. Primary reports: 7 killed and 13 other injured. #Afghanishtan #knadahar pic.twitter.com/TqSH4OhVLT— Yahya Aliyar (@yahya_aliyar) October 15, 2021