World Terrorist attack in Norway? Several people injured with a bow and arrow VIDEO / PHOTO Several people were killed today, and more were injured in the attack with a bow and arrow in the Norwegian city of Kongsberg, local police announced.

Several died and were injured after an suspected terror attack in Kongsberg center in connection with a person who has been observed with a bow and arrow. The alleged perpetrator has been taken into custody, a police spokesman added, Reuters reported.



"According to the information we now have, he carried out these attacks on his own," police chief Oyvind Aas told reporters. He added that several people were injured and several were killed, but he refused to state the number.

Police did not want to give more details about the perpetrator.



Police Chief Oyvind Aas told reporters: "The man was arrested... according to the information we have now, this person carried out those actions on his own."



"Several people were injured and there are several fatalities," Aas said.

Local media report that members of the elite police unit and army are securing the Kongsberg area.



They also write that a dozen ambulances were present at the scene of the incident, and two helicopters are in charge of the city.

The attacks were carried out in a "wide area" of Kongsberg, a town with about 28.000 inhabitants in southeastern Norway, police said.



Justice Minister Monica Mæland was informed about the attack and is carefully monitoring the situation, the ministry said.