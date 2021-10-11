World Four states united against Russia? Elizabeth Truss and her colleagues from Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia agreed to strengthen the collective resistance to Russia's allegedly hostile actions. Source: Sputnik Monday, October 11, 2021 | 23:04 Tweet Share

"They agreed to strengthen collective stability against Russia's malicious and hostile activities, to protect the interests of national security, both their own and those of their allies, and call on Russia to fulfill its international obligations in the field of human rights," the document reads.



In addition, the foreign ministers of the four countries agreed to "act together on the international stage", demanding not only from Russia, but also from China "fulfillment of international obligations, including in the field of human rights".



Russian authorities have repeatedly denied accusations by Western leaders that Moscow's actions are aggressive or hostile against other countries. As for Belarus, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Great Britain pointed out that it is important to work on the migration crisis on the border with Belarus, which "President Alexander Lukashenko obviously caused in order to put pressure on European countries."



The meeting also expressed concern over "systematic violations of human rights and fundamental freedoms in Belarus". Recently, Lithuania, Latvia and Poland have been reporting an increase in the number of detained illegal migrants on the border with Belarus, accusing Minsk of creating a migrant crisis. Earlier, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko mentioned that Minsk will no longer limit the influx of illegal migrants to the countries of the European Union, because due to Western sanctions, "there is neither money nor strength for that."