World Russians stole the vaccine? Moscow responded Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov spoke out about accusations that a Russian spy stole the "formula" of the AstraZeneca vaccine against coronavirus. Monday, October 11, 2021 | 16:18

Peskov said that the British tabloid "Sun" is well known and that it is not a scientific paper.



Let us remind you, the news appeared today in that newspaper that a Russian spy stole the formula about the composition of AstraZeneca vaccine, so the formula was used to make Sputnik V vaccine.



"Sun is well known and is not a scientific paper. This is probably our attitude towards the publication of that paper," Peskov replied, as reported by TASS



Sun's claim was reported by a number of British newspapers, including the Daily Mail, Metro and others, and British Police Secretary Damian Hinds declined to say whether the claim was true, without denying the allegations.



Security sources quoted by the Daily Mail claim that the Moscow "mole" managed to steal secret information about the vaccine - although it is not known whether the document was in an Oxford laboratory or in AstraZeneca's factory, or a bottle of vaccine was smuggled out of the country for further analysis.



Sputnik V is said to be "suspiciously similar" to AstraZeneca's vaccine developed at Oxford.