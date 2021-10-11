Millions of revaccinated people take to the streets today PHOTO / VIDEO
After 100 days of lockdown, millions of revaccinated Sydney citizens will leave their homes and will be allowed access to restaurants, gyms and swimming pools.Source: Tanjug
In the Australian state of New South Wales, 72.8 percent of people aged 16 and over have been vaccinated, the Guardian reported.
The delta strain wave, which began in June, kept five million New South Wales residents under strong restrictive measures for 15 weeks.
Taking the example of Great Britain, Australians called Monday "Freedom Day".
New South Wales recorded 477 new cases of COVID infection in the previous 24 hours.
