World Montgomery: "I am afraid of a new conflict in the Balkans" Former US Ambassador to Croatia William Montgomery has expressed fears that new conflicts could break out in the Balkans. Source: klix.ba Thursday, October 7, 2021 | 15:40

He believes that the reason is that not s a single problem in the Balkan countries has been solved.



Montgomery pointed out that an additional problem stands in the fact that it no longer attracts the attention of other countries.



"I think that in the 1990s, this place was the main place in the world that our leaders focused on. Today, that is not the case and I do not believe that these countries can solve the issues that bother them. Feelings from all sides are so upset that I do not see solutions", Montgomery pointed out as a guest on HRT, reports the "Klix" portal.



He also stressed that he believes the European Union does not provide assistance and support to the entire Balkan region.



"I think that people here are somehow lagging behind in terms of their views on other European countries. We should not forget that Germany and France were at war for centuries and stopped only after the Second World War. That will happen to this region as well. However, the most important thing is that the help of the European Union will be needed for that, because this region cannot succeed on its own. It needs full support of the West, the United States and the EU for these changes to happen in time," Montgomery concluded.



In the show, Montgomery spoke extensively about the war in Vietnam, which is one of the topics that found a place in his book, then about NATO and Tito, and he says that the current situation in the United States is not good.



"I could not be a diplomat today because I no longer believe that the American way is necessarily right and that our democratic system is right for the world," Montgomery said, adding that there are now two Americas, which are almost divided in half.



According to him, the existence of those two Americas prevent the work on any open and unresolved issue for the time being.