Shooting in high school in Texas, multiple victims reported VIDEO / PHOTO

A great tragedy happened in the city of Arlington in the federal state of Texas, according to the American media.

Source: B92
Ilustracija: Grindstone Media Group/ Shutterstock
Several people were reported killed in a shooting at Timberview High School.

The school is now blocked, and students and staff are locked in classrooms and offices. It is assumed that the armed person is still in the school circle.

Several police agencies sent their teams to the school.

The local branch of NBC states that there are more injured and that the ambulance crews were seen coming out of the school complex.

"Police are at the scene in Timberview High School because of the shooting. We are conducting an investigation," police said on Twitter.

An Arlington Police Department official confirmed that there are 4 victims from this situation.

Three people were transported to a local hospital. One injured minor refused treatment.

Two victims are said to have bullet wounds.

Police are looking for Timothy George Simpkins as they suspect he was involved in the shooting.

A video from one of the classrooms appeared on Twitter, after they found out about the shooting.

