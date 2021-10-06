World What does the EU document say? Point 3 contains a special surprise Document that stirred up Europe and the region, which will be adopted today at the EU Summit on the Western Balkans on Brdo near Kranj, consists of 29 points. Source: B92, Blic Wednesday, October 6, 2021 | 14:18 Tweet Share Foto: Tanjug/AP Photo/Petr David Josek

The first point confirms the unequivocal enlargement strategy, and a small surprise is in the item number three, according to the Belgrade media.



Although it was previously announced that EU support will not be on the table in front of the region's leaders, the opposite has happened.



This is exactly where the draft document begins, which "Blic" had an insight into. In the first point, Brussels gives "unequivocal support" to the European perspective of the Western Balkans, welcomes the "commitment of the partners from the Western Balkans to the European perspective", and states that it is in mutual interest and that a common strategic choice remains.



"The EU reaffirms its commitment to the enlargement process and the decision taken on the basis of credible partner reforms, fair and rigorous conditions and its own merits. We will further strengthen our joint commitment to initiate political, economic and social change in the region, at the same time acknowledging the progress the Western Balkans have made. We also recall the importance of the EU being able to sustain and deepen its development, thus ensuring its ability to integrate new members", the first point reads.



However, point 3 contains a surprise, within which the EU wants its partners in the Western Balkans to talk about it.



The EU is by far the closest partner in the region, a major investor and a major donor. The unprecedented scale and scope of this support must be fully recognized and communicated in public debates and communication by partners”, reads this paragraph.



Also, among the first ten points, under number 6, is the one concerning the dialogue between Belgrade and Pristina, which is being conducted under the auspices of the European Union.



"We fully support the efforts of the EU Special Representative for Dialogue between Belgrade and Pristina and other issues in the Western Balkans, and we expect concrete progress and normalization of relations on both sides, which is critical to the stability and development of the entire region and will ensure their continuation" it is said in the document.



It further states the support that the countries of the Western Balkans gave to each other and to the EU during the coronavirus pandemic, but also claims that the EU will continue to provide support, through the procurement of vaccines.



The funds in the amount of 30 million euros in the next seven years are indicated in the name of the Green Agenda, of which nine billion will be through grants and 20 billion through investments. It has also been reiterated that the countries of the Western Balkans have committed themselves to connect with the EU single market.



The document also brings novelties, namely the launch of a new agenda concerning education and the provision of support to young people.



The Western Balkans Dedicated Agenda for Innovation, Research, Education, Culture, Youth and Sport "Innovation Agenda for the Western Balkans" was launched today. It will promote scientific excellence as well as reform education systems in the region, create further opportunities for young people and prevent brain drain. "We look forward to the swift implementation of this Action Plan," reads point 18.



In the last three points, the EU expresses its readiness to revive the political dialogue in the region, announces that the next Summit will be held in 2022, and calls on the partners from the Western Balkans to agree on the points.



"The EU and the Western EU and the Western Balkans must work together to meet the challenges of defining generation. We welcome the initiatives of the Western Balkans to contribute to thinking about the future of our continent. We remain committed to hearing all Europeans on issues that matter to us - citizens and freedom, the development of a strong economic base, progress in the green and digital transition, the rule of law, a fair and social Europe, strengthening Europe 's resilience, as well as Europe' s leading global role", said point 28.



It remains to be seen whether some of these points will be changed, although so far it has not happened that the points on which all 27 member states have previously agreed experience any changes.