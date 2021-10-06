World "War will broke out in 2025" Military tensions with China are the worst in 40 years, Taiwanese Defense Minister Chiu Kuo-cheng said. Source: Jutarnji list Wednesday, October 6, 2021 | 14:02 Tweet Share Foto: EPA-EFE/MAXIM SHIPENKOV

Kuo-cheng also warned that China could be able to invade Taiwan in 2025. Earlier, China sent a "record number" of fighter jets into Taiwanese airspace, for the fourth day in a row.



Although the two countries have been separated for more than seven decades, China still believes that Taiwan is part of its territory. China is now threatening with the Third World War, and the situation is getting worse every day, writes the "Guardian".



"By 2025, China will take over us completely. Current tensions are the worst in 40 years," said Taiwanese Defense Minister Chiu Kuo-cheng.



Although the Taiwanese minister believes that China is already capable of attacking that country, he believes that it will still happen in the next three years so that China can best prepare, taking into account all potential obstacles. Those familiar with the situation believe that the increased incursions of Chinese planes occurred after Taiwan submitted a request to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), i.e. the Free Trade Agreement (FTA).



China vehemently opposes any free moves by Taiwan and considers this behavior of the country, which has been seeking independence for decades, inadmissible.



"Taiwan has been an autonomous province for a long time, so I don't think we have to justify ourselves to anyone. In this situation, we don't want to be adventurous, but we will do everything in our power to defend ourselves," Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen said.



"Taiwan has a population of 24 million and, according to the British newspaper, the army of that country is in a bad position, that is, it is not competitive with China.



The position of the United States and Joseph Biden is unclear for now because it is known that the American government is more in favor of China than Taiwan; which means that in this situation, the United States could side with a stronger state.