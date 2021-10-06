World New evidence revealed: the Chinese covered up the spread of COVID? Orders for PCR test kits increased in the Chinese province of Hubei, from where COVID-19 spread, seven months before the first reported case. Source: Dnevnik.hr Wednesday, October 6, 2021 | 08:20 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/SHEPHERD ZHOU CHINA OUT

These are the data obtained by the research of the Internet 2-0 organization.



According to their research, the Wuhan Virology Institute, Wuhan University of Science and Technology, the Hubei Institute of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Medicine based at the Hubei Academy of Agricultural Sciences and the Hubei Center for Disease Control and Prevention were some of the institutions that since May 2019 made large orders of PCR test sets, Croatian "Dnevnik" reports.



This is just part of evidence that China tried to cover up the beginning of the spread of the epidemic, which later spread to the whole world. It is also known that traces of COVID were found in European blood samples taken before the disease was reported to the World Health Organization, writes the Daily Mail.

New evidence discovered

China, meanwhile, has retained evidence of the virus's origins, prompting the WHO to investigate more closely all events related to the pandemic outbreak.



U.S.-Australian researchers have discovered new evidence by searching data on PCR test orders in China during 2019.



Consumption of PCR test kits in Hubei Province doubled from $ 5.7 million in 2018 to $ 10.4 million in 2019. Orders began to grow in May 2019, and peaked in July 2019.

The virus has already spread in the summer of 2019?

"Based on the analyzed documents, we came to the conclusion that there is a high probability that the virus spread through Chinese Wuhan in the summer of 2019, and it was definitely present there in the fall of 2019," the Internet 2-0 report states.



Other researchers, however, are of the view that it is impossible to conclude why PCR tests were purchased only from data available online. Akira Igata, a visiting professor at Tama Business School in Tokyo, said that it was "strong information for the claim that there was information about the outbreak of the virus in Wuhan for several months, and even six months before December 2019."



"This report could be an incentive for countries to ask China again for information about what happened," he added.

PCR tests developed in 1983

PCR tests were developed in 1983, and in addition to testing for COVID-19, they are also used to test other diseases, including HIV, tuberculosis, whooping cough, and various viral diseases.



China reported the first case of pneumonia of "unknown origin" in Wuhan to the World Health Organization on December 31, 2019, and submitted genetic data on that disease on January 5, 2020. It was only on January 11 that the first death was reported. A warning about the spread of the infection was sent from China only on January 20.